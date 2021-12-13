Boil water advisory issued for Society Hill

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Society Hill after a water main line break, according to the Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority.

People in the area are advised to do the following:

Bring water to a rolling boil and keep it there for at least 1 full minute. Then, let it cool before using.

Stop using appliances and equipment that use drinkable water, such as dishwashers, icemakers, tea brewers and coffee makers.

Use disposable paper, plastic or foam plates, cups, forks, etc.

Prepare food using water that has been boiled.

Wash hands with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Wash, rinse and sanitize pots, pans and other equipment with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Brush your teeth with either boiled or bottled water.

Anyone in the area who has experienced low or no water pressure should also boil drinking water until further notice. If you have any questions, please call Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority at 843-393-8131.