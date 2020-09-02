Boil water advisory issued for some City of Florence residents

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday for some residents in the City of Florence, according to the city.

City of Florence Water customers between 1400 and 1500 South Church, Siesta, Dorado, Rico, Suena, and Tierra should boil tap water for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.

The water main was broken by a private contractor working at the South Church Street and Pamplico Highway intersection.

There has been no confirmed contamination in the system, but due to a loss of pressure, a slight potential for contamination is possible, the city said.

Any ice made from non-boiled water should not be used for drinking.

The city expects test results to be complete by Wednesday. Customers will be notified when the boil water advisory is lifted.

Anyone with questions can call the City of Florence at 843-665-3236 or DHEC at 843-661-4825.