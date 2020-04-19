Boil water advisory issued for some parts of Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officials have issued a boil water advisory for a couple sections of Florence.

Water system customers on Willwood Drive, 2200-2300 block of West Palmetto Street and the Holcombe Properties are advised to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior using it for drinking or cooking.

The damaged water main was due to a contractor working on the SCDOT Bentree Lane Road Widening Project, according to a press release from the City of Florence.

The city notes there has been no confirmed contamination of the system. But due to the loss of pressure, there is a slight chance for contamination, the city says. The boil water advisory is a precautionary measure taken until test results confirm the water is safe.

Test results are expected later Sunday afternoon. Count on News13 for updates.

