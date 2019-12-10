Bojangles won’t sponsor 2020 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 02: The sun sets over the track during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 2, 2018 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Bojangles will not sponsor the 2020 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The raceway is looking at options for sponsorship opportunities. “However, we can’t discuss the status of ongoing negotiations until the appropriate time,” said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway.

“Bojangles’ has been a fantastic partner of Darlington Raceway,” Tharp added.

