Bojangles won’t sponsor 2020 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Bojangles will not sponsor the 2020 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
The raceway is looking at options for sponsorship opportunities. “However, we can’t discuss the status of ongoing negotiations until the appropriate time,” said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway.
“Bojangles’ has been a fantastic partner of Darlington Raceway,” Tharp added.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.
