One dead in head-on crash along 2nd Loop Road in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person died in a crash that shut down both directions of traffic on 2nd Loop Road in Florence County Monday evening.

The road was closed from Cashua Drive to 76, according to a News13 photographer. It has since reopened.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person died near the 2nd Loop Road intersection with Cashua Drive. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Police and fire officials are on scene.

Our photographer says at least two vehicles were involved. Images from our photographer show both vehicles suffered significant damage.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a 2006 Nissan Sentra crossed the center line while traveling north and struck a 2004 Toyota Avalon that was traveling south, head-on. The drivers of both cars were sent to the hospital for their injuries, a passenger in the Sentra was killed.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released yet.

News13 has reached out to multiple law enforcement and public safety agencies for additional information.

