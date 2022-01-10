Branch sworn in as new chairman of Marlboro County School District board

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District has a new chairman for its board of trustees.

Jackie Branch was sworn during a board meeting Monday afternoon. He previously served as the District 3 representative on the nine-member board.

Branch replaces Larry McNeil, who resigned in December after being appointed interim sheriff of Marlboro County. McNeil accepted the appointment following the suspension of Charles Lemon over his alleged involvement in the Tasing of an inmate at the county’s detention center.

