COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — One lane of northbound Interstate 95 in Dillon and Florence counties will close for two weeks starting on Monday while crews rehabilitate a bridge over the Pocossin Swamp, state highway officials said.

The work on the bridge between Highways 327 and 38 will include removing old concrete, patching, constructing a latex concrete surface and sealing bridge joints, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The closure is expected to remain in effect until April 24, SCDOT said.

During the project, the outside lane of I-95 northbound is scheduled to close at midnight on Monday and remain closed until the evening of April 16. The inside lane of I-95 northbound will be closed from April 16 through April 24.

To accommodate wide-load vehicles, a detour will be established at the Highway 327 interchange. SCDOT will provide lane closure and traffic updates on electronic message boards leading toward the lane closure.

SCDOT also said it will coordinate with emergency response officials to ensure quick clearance in the event a vehicle has stalled or crashed in the work zone.