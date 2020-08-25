Broadway performer visits Hartsville dance school

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — A performer who’s made a name for himself in New York City visited a dance school in the Pee Dee to teach some local dancers.

Daniel Gaymon has been in a couple shows on Broadway and has even toured North America with a show.

The pandemic has put him on a hiatus on all that, though.

Although it’s a tough time for performers, Gaymon said he is using his time to give back and encourage young dancers.

News13 caught up with him Monday night while teaching a class at the Brenda Cranford School of Dance in Hartsville. He was also working on some choreography for students to do there.

“What we’ve been trying to do is really utilize the time we have,” Gaymon said “And part of that is coming out and teaching the youth and sharing the knowledge we have with what’s going on right now. And still encouraging them to reach for their dreams even if ours are stalled.”

The Brenda Cranford School of Dance is celebrating its 40th year.

