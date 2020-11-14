Buc-ee’s to host groundbreaking ceremony for Florence travel center November 19

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Florence on November 19.

The new travel center is located on 3390 North Williston Road in Florence on the northeast corner of Interstate 95 and North Williston Road.

The groundbreaking ceremony will include remarks from Governor Henry McMaster and Arch “Beaver” Aplin, founder of Buc-ee’s, among others at 11 a.m.

The store continues Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Buc-ee’s currently operates 38 stores across Texas, where it was founded.

Buc-ee’s Florence will occupy more than 53,200 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.

The new travel center will also feature the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in Texas and Alabama for nearly 40 years.

