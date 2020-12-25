Camp Pee Dee Pride founder dies

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the founders of Camp Pee Dee Pride has died, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddie Huggins along with Retired Captain Wayne Howard founded Camp Pee Dee Pride, which provided summer camp for over 6000 youth at no charge to the families.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins released the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that FCSO acknowledges the death of Eddie Huggins, who along with Captain Wayne Howard (Retired), was one of the founders of Camp Pee Dee Pride. For over two decades, Camp Pee Dee Pride, hosted by FCSO provided a first-class summer camp experience for over 6,000 Pee Dee youth at no charge to the families. Eddie’s vision and selfless service, along with others, serves as a testament to his love of the community and its kids. He will be greatly missed, but his contribution will not be forgotten.”