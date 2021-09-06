Campers celebrate Labor Day at Little Pee Dee State Park

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Many people in our area took the Labor Day weekend to get out into nature.

Campers at Little Pee Dee State Park said they like it because it is quiet and peaceful. It was the site of two family reunions over the holiday weekend.

“Basically we’re bonding, getting to know each other a lot more,” Jona Hemingway said.

Barbara Fields and her family decided to get together after she recovered from COVID-19. She said the health scare made them want to see each other again.

“It’s just a free environment,” Fields said. “All we’re doing is having a little cookout with the grandkids and the nieces and nephews.”

They weren’t the only family cooking out Monday.

“We’ve got a lot of fruits and vegetables, got a lot of sweets and hamburgers and hot dogs,” Ruthie Gros Jean said.

Her family came to the park to celebrate two anniversaries and a birthday.

Park manager Emily Nicholson said the park has grown in popularity over the last few years. She said that was due in part to the ease of social distancing while camping and the fact that the park’s lake was full again after four years of being dry.

“We get a lot of people from the beach area that come here to escape the craziness of the touristy area of the beach because we’re just a good little gem hidden in the woods,” Nicholson said.

One couple spent the last four weeks visiting state parks across South Carolina. Though they live in Myrtle Beach, they consider Little Pee Dee to be their “home park.”

“Just trees everywhere, it’s peaceful and quiet,” Theresa Bousquet said. “It’s a great way to get away and rest.”

The park was at full capacity for the weekend.