Car crashes into Zaxby’s in Dillon, multiple people injured

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured after a car crashed into Zaxby’s in Dillon Monday afternoon, according to Dillon Police Department Chief David Lane.

Lane said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Zaxby’s on Radford Blvd.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, Lane said. The exact number of injuries and the extent of the injuries is unknown.

There is no word on what caused the crash. Count on News13 for updates.

