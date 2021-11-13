Car show benefits organization helping veterans in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– More than 70 cars parked outside the Florence Center on Saturday as part of a show to benefit the Veterans Resource Center of Florence.

“It just feels good to be working together to help mankind,” CB Anderson, executive director of the resource center said.

For nearly the last 10 years, the center has helped veterans with a wide array of issues. Anderson said the work ranges from pitching in on rent and utilities for those facing homelessness to buying coffins for those who have died.

“I was drafted during Vietnam and by the grace of God I ended up in Korea instead of Vietnam,” Anderson said. “I saw the need for it, and that’s why I founded the organization.”

Joe Warren, a member of the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club, is also a veteran. For the past six years, he has worked with Anderson for a car show to benefit the center.

“Most people do care,” Warren said. “They care about what happens to our country and the men and women who serve, and they are more than willing to come out and show that.”

He said he expects the show to raise more than $5,000 for the center.

“It’s the right thing to do, helping someone else,” Warren said.