Car slams into Hartsville restaurant, no injuries reported

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A car slammed into a Hartsville restaurant Friday.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday at the “New York by the Slice” restaurant on W. Carolina Avenue, according to a News13 crew at the scene.

Police and EMS responded to the scene and no injuries have been reported.

The owner of the restaurant told News13 the restaurant will be closed through Sunday.

