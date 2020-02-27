Car strikes pole near Florence gas station

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A car struck a pole Thursday near a gas station in Florence.

According to a News13 crew at the scene, the one-vehicle crash happened near the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Claussen Road and Pamplico Highway.

Photos sent from our crew show a pole with wires attached broken into at least two pieces.

News13 has reached out to law enforcement for additional information. Count on us for updates.

