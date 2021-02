CareSouth Carolina accepting vaccination appointments in Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro counties

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — CareSouth Carolina is scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Feb. 8 through Feb. 12 in the Pee Dee area.

Appointments are required. Those looking to be vaccinated do not need to be a CareSouth Carolina patient.

Locations and schedules are as follows:

Feb. 8

CareSouth Carolina Bishopville, 545 Sumter Hwy. Call (803) 484-4533 for an appointment.

Feb. 9

CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness Center, 3080 Hwy 15-401 E. Call (843-523-5751) for an appointment.

CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way. Call (843) 523-5080 for an appointment.

Feb. 10

CareSouth Carolina Hartsville, 1258 S. Fourth Street. Call (843) 332-3422 for an appointment.

CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St. Call (843) 627-6252 for an appointment.

Feb. 11

CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness Center, 3080 Hwy 15-401 E. Call (843-523-5751) for an appointment.

Feb. 12

CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way. Call (843) 523-5080 for an appointment.

CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St. Call (843) 627-6252 for an appointment.