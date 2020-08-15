CareSouth Carolina to host Back to School Drive-Thru in Dillon Saturday

DILLON, SC (WBTW) — CareSouth will host a back to school drive-thru giving away 300 book bags filled with school supplies at Dillon High School Saturday morning.

The drive-thru will start at 10 a.m. and book bags will be given out on a first come first served basis at 1730 US-301, Dillon, SC.

Book bags and supplies are limited to the first 300 school-aged students. A parent or guardian must be present with the child to receive the supplies. Supplies are limited to one bag per child.

“CareSouth Carolina appreciates Dillon High School’s collaboration in providing a safe and convenient site to distribute school supplies to children during this pandemic,” CareSouth Carolina Chief of Community Health Joe Bittle said. “We know that, especially this year, access to school supplies for students can be difficult for families to purchase and this is a way for us to show our care and support for our communities.”

