Suspect detained after stolen car, chase leads to crash in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A chase Wednesday led to a crash in Florence after a car was stolen, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Florence police are assisting the sheriff’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol in the area of South Irby Street and Cherokee Road, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Nunn said a car was stolen from TV Road and was driven into the City of Florence. The car was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at South Irby Street and Cherokee Road. At least one person was entrapped in a vehicle, according to highway patrol. At least five tow trucks were called to the scene.

After the crash, the suspect ran away and was detained by the Florence Police Department.

Nunn said most of the chase seemed to happen in the City of Florence. Nunn originally said it appeared the incident was a carjacking, but later told News13 that doesn’t sound like the case.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the stolen car and the highway patrol is investigating the crash.

Troopers said there is at least one injury related to the crash. Nunn said it’s still early in the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.