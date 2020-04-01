Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center accepting donations of protective supplies, equipment

HARTSVILLE, SC – Carolina Pines announced the medical center is accepting donations of unused and handmade medical and protective supplies and equipment.

This move is part of Carolina Pines’ ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for increased needs of personal protective equipment, which healthcare providers across the nation are experiencing.

The hospital can accept the following unused medical and protective supplies and equipment:

· Disposable face masks including surgical masks and ear loop masks

· Handmade face masks

· Respirator masks rated N95 or higher

· Face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes

· Disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns

· Disposable non-latex gloves

· Disposable surgical caps

· Disposable foot covers

· Antimicrobial wipes

· Hand sanitizer

At this time, Carolina Pines cannot accept medical devices, medications or linens.

Those with supplies and equipment to donate may contact Miranda Peavy at Miranda.Peavy@cprmc.com or 843.339.4563 to arrange delivery.