Mayor-elect of Hartsville wants to unite community, ‘double down’ on support for small businesses

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Hartsville has a new mayor-elect.

Casey Hancock collected 836 votes (55.07%) in Tuesday’s runoff election to defeat his opponent Justin Evans, who received 682 votes, (44.93%) of the votes. Officials are scheduled to meet Thursday to certify the results of the voting.

Hancock will replace Mayor Mel Pennington, who served for three terms and didn’t seek re-election.

“I don’t know what else to say but ‘thank you.’ Thank you for listening to me, for hearing what I had to say and for believing in me.”

Hancock credited being from Hartsville, knowing the people and his love for the area for his ability to win the seat.

“That familiarity is big, and it contributes to how much I love this place because it’s my home.”

The mayor-elect says he already is working with the city, the county and the people of Hartsville to improve public safety and economic development.

“Make an earnest and strong effort to unite Hartsville where it is divided and where people feel left out or unheard,” he said. “You know, double down on our support of small businesses and ensure that small businesses thrive here and make it a place where other small businesses want to come to as well.”

Hancock will be sworn in on Dec. 14th.