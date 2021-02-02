CEO to leave MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center after three years

Pee Dee
Vance Reynolds (Source: MUSC Health)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The CEO of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center is stepping down after three years of service, according to the organization.

Vance Reynolds plans to leave the organization to pursue other endeavors, according to a statement from MUSC Health. His last day as CEO of the Florence division was Jan. 31.

Thomas Crawford, PhD, MBA, FACHE, System Chief Operating Officer for MUSC Health, will step
in as the acting CEO for MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health Marion
Medical Center during the search process for a new divisional CEO.

No other information was released at this time.

