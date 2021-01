FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Charges were dismissed against a former Florence 1 Schools board member, according to court records.

Edward McIver was charged with misconduct in office and embezzlement. A reason for the charges being dismissed was not immediately available.

McIver was arrested in 2019 after being accused of using $732 of the district’s money for personal use. He was suspended from his position by Governor Henry McMaster one month after his arrest.