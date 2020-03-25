Chesterfield Co. leaders enact curfew for unincorporated areas in ‘effort to cope with and curb’ virus spread

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Chesterfield County leaders have enacted a curfew for unincorporated areas of the county “in an effort to cope with and curb the spread” of the coronavirus.

The curfew will be in effect starting Wednesday, March 25 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day until further notice, according to Chesterfield County Council’s office. “The curfew does not apply to travel to/from work, medical providers, pharmacies, or similar locations, nor is the curfew an order that any business, industry, etc. close during the curfew hours.”

Last week, towns in Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina issued similar curfews. Read more here.

