Chesterfield Co. wreck leaves one dead

CHESTERFIELD AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a wreck Friday in Chesterfield County.

Troopers responded to the collision around 3:17 p.m. Friday on Zoar Road near Brocks Mill Road just over two miles east of Chesterfield, according to Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened when the driver of a Ford F-150 failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a Ford Mustang heading south on Zoar Road, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead on scene. He was identified as Charles Michael Nivens, 55, of Cheraw, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Authorities don’t plan to press charges in connection with this wreck.