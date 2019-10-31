Chesterfield County authorities search for missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Chesterfield county authorities are looking for a 23-year-old man last seen walking away from his home.

Raekwon Jackson was most recently seen at about 7:40 a.m. Monday, walking away from his home on Tabernacle Church Road, east of McBee.

Jackson is 23 years old, 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs about 122 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hint of orange, blue jeans, and black in color shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.