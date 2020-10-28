Chesterfield deputy saves infant’s life

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office honored a deputy Wednesday on Facebook after he performed CPR on an infant with COVID-19.

Deputy Shawn Gopaul was dispatched to a call about an unresponsive infant in the Pageland area on Oct. 20, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. There, he gave the baby CPR until medical services could arrive.

The baby was taken by ambulance to Monroe, North Carolina, before being airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte. The baby is back home and is recovering from COVID-19, according to the post.

Gopaul was quarantined afterward and has tested negative for the virus.

“Deputy Gopaul did not hesitate in performing his duties,” a post from the Chesterfield County

Sheriff’s Office reads. “Sheriff James Dixon is honored to have Shawn Gopaul as a deputy with his office.”

The post had been shared more than 403 times as of Wednesday evening, gaining more than 1,500 likes and 275 comments.

