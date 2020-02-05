Chief operating officer for McLeod Health named SC Hospital Association board chair

Outgoing SCHA board chair/President and CEO of Lexington Medical Center Tod Augsburger (left), incoming SCHA board chair/COO for McLeod Health Donna Isgett (middle) and President/CEO of SCHA Thornton Kirby (right). Photo courtesy of McLeod Health.

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The chief operating officer for McLeod Health has been named the board chair of the South Carolina Hospital Association.

Donan Isgett was named to the position and the announcement was made during the annual meeting for the SCHA on Tuesday, according to McLeod Health.

Isgett has been a member of SCHA’s Board of Trustees since 2013 and will replace outgoing board chair Tod Augsburger, who is the president and CEO of Lexington Medical Center. Isgett will serve for one year until the 2021 annual meeting.

Outgoing SCHA board chair/President and CEO of Lexington Medical Center Tod Augsburger (left), incoming SCHA board chair/COO for McLeod Health Donna Isgett (middle) and President/CEO of SCHA Thornton Kirby (right). Photo courtesy of McLeod Health.

“It is indeed an honor and a privilege to serve in this role with the South Carolina Hospital Association Board of Trustees,” Isgett said. “Working together we can face the healthcare challenges that impact patients and their families throughout our state.”

“The SCHA Board of Trustees is responsible for overseeing the objectives of the association and determining policy that supports South Carolina’s hospitals and health systems in their collective efforts to build a better state of health,” McLeod Health said in a press release. SCHA board members serve three-year terms and may be re-elected for an additional three-year term.”

LATEST HEADLINES: