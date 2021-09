LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A child riding a bike in Latta Thursday evening was hit by a car, according to Latta Police Chief Josh Holt.

A child between the ages of 10 and 12 was riding a bike at about 7 p.m. along Main Street when he was hit by a car in the crosswalk, Holt said. The child has minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The driver was charged with failure to yield right of way, according to Holt.