‘Circle of appreciation’: Robeson County first responders honor workers at Southeastern Regional Medical Center

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County first responders did something that has been seen in communities all over the world to show thanks towards hospital workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first responders you see during many different emergencies are showing support for the ones on the front lines of the pandemic that’s paralyzed the world.

With sirens blaring and lights flashing, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office led a “circle of appreciation” around Southeastern Regional Medical Center on Thursday night.

“We were just trying to think outside the box to try to come up with some way to thank not only the first responders, but the medical providers who are behind the walls that no one sees every day,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “This is just a small token of our appreciation.”

More than 100 police cruisers, firetrucks and ambulances drove around Southeastern, ending with a simple, yet important message read over police loudspeakers in front of the hospital.

“On behalf of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and all first responders countywide, we want to deeply say thank you,” the message said. “Your dedication and courage haven’t gone unnoticed. We just wanted to come by and applaud your live-saving efforts. Thank you and God bless each of you.”

Departments from nearly an hour away went to Southeastern to show their love.

“They aren’t standing by themselves,” said Chief Tom Taylor of the Allenton Fire Department and a county commissioner representing parts of Orrum and Lumberton. “There’s people praying for them every day because we know what they’re going through.”

Several of the doctors, nurses and everyone else working inside Southeastern say a night like this puts everything in perspective.

“I think tonight actually gives us a moment to pause, think about everything we’ve been through for the past 4-6 weeks, be thankful for what we have, the people that we have around us and what we get to do every day, which is create miracles,” said Southeastern Health president and CEO Joann Anderson.

Sheriff Wilkins also says more than 40 departments from across the county came to show their support.