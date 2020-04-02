City of Bennettsville enacts curfew as result of coronavirus outbreak

Pee Dee
Posted: / Updated:
curfew_289844

file

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Bennettsville has enacted a curfew due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The curfew will be effective starting on April 2 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., the city says. “This curfew prohibits any person from being present on a public street, highway, or sidewalk; public playground or park; public building or place of amusement; or any other public place” during those hours.

The following people are exempt from the curfew:

  • “police officers and firefighters on official duty”
  • “medical personnel engaged in providing healthcare”
  • “public works and utility workers on official duty”
  • “persons traveling to or from their place of employment”
  • “person seeking immediate medical attention”

Violations of the curfew “may result in a fine in an amount not to exceed $500” and the curfew will remain in effect until June 1 “unless it is rescinded in writing prior to that date.”

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories