City of Bennettsville enacts curfew as result of coronavirus outbreak

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Bennettsville has enacted a curfew due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The curfew will be effective starting on April 2 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., the city says. “This curfew prohibits any person from being present on a public street, highway, or sidewalk; public playground or park; public building or place of amusement; or any other public place” during those hours.
The following people are exempt from the curfew:
- “police officers and firefighters on official duty”
- “medical personnel engaged in providing healthcare”
- “public works and utility workers on official duty”
- “persons traveling to or from their place of employment”
- “person seeking immediate medical attention”
Violations of the curfew “may result in a fine in an amount not to exceed $500” and the curfew will remain in effect until June 1 “unless it is rescinded in writing prior to that date.”
