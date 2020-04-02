City of Bennettsville enacts curfew as result of coronavirus outbreak

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Bennettsville has enacted a curfew due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The curfew will be effective starting on April 2 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., the city says. “This curfew prohibits any person from being present on a public street, highway, or sidewalk; public playground or park; public building or place of amusement; or any other public place” during those hours.

The following people are exempt from the curfew:

“police officers and firefighters on official duty”

“medical personnel engaged in providing healthcare”

“public works and utility workers on official duty”

“persons traveling to or from their place of employment”

“person seeking immediate medical attention”

Violations of the curfew “may result in a fine in an amount not to exceed $500” and the curfew will remain in effect until June 1 “unless it is rescinded in writing prior to that date.”

