City of Darlington investigates sewer line issue on First Street

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Darlington is investigating a sewer line issue near the corner of Avenue E and First Street, according to the city.

Workers are attempting to remove blockage and the area is running on sewer bypass, the city said. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area to allow crews to work safely.

If crews are unable to unblock the sewer, they may have to dig up First Street to fix the issue.

The city will notify the public early next week if traffic patterns will need to be changed.

