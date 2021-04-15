City of Darlington looks at proposal that would create registry for vacant buildings

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington City Planning Commission has been looking at a potential solution to vacant buildings in town.

The proposal would require owners of vacant buildings to register with the city.

The registry would be an extra tool for Code Enforcement to keep vacant buildings in good shape. Owners would pay an annual fee that depends on the condition of the building.

The program aims to incentivize repairing or selling vacant buildings, city officials say.

“We have a lot of properties downtown and a lot of property owners who won’t sell property, who won’t lease it and they won’t fix it,” Director of Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association Lisa Chalian-Rock said. “And we need them to do one of those things. So this is another way for us to incentivize it.”

City council would need to pass two readings of the proposal before it could go into effect. Count on News13 for updates.