City of Florence allocates over $300,000 in CARES funding to community organizations

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council passed a resolution Monday that allocates over $300,000 in CARES Act funding to organizations that can help those impacted by the pandemic.

The $312,331 is being given to these community groups:

Lighthouse Ministries $112,331

Harvest Hope Food Bank $50,000

Manna House $50,000

Meals on Wheels $50,000

My Brother’s Keeper Shelter $50,000

The city hopes the money would help with rent/mortgage payments, utility costs and combating hunger.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary announced an allocation of 1.98 billion in CARES money in September. This resolution budgets for Florence’s piece of that.

The funds are to be used for low to moderate income citizens whose jobs or incomes have been impacted by COVID.

In May, the city adopted another Community Development Block Grant for its first allotment of CARES money, which was over $160,000.

