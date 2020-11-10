City of Florence allocates over $300,000 in CARES funding to community organizations

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council passed a resolution Monday that allocates over $300,000 in CARES Act funding to organizations that can help those impacted by the pandemic.

The $312,331 is being given to these community groups:

  • Lighthouse Ministries $112,331
  • Harvest Hope Food Bank $50,000
  • Manna House $50,000
  • Meals on Wheels $50,000
  • My Brother’s Keeper Shelter $50,000

The city hopes the money would help with rent/mortgage payments, utility costs and combating hunger.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary announced an allocation of 1.98 billion in CARES money in September. This resolution budgets for Florence’s piece of that.

The funds are to be used for low to moderate income citizens whose jobs or incomes have been impacted by COVID.

In May, the city adopted another Community Development Block Grant for its first allotment of CARES money, which was over $160,000.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories