City of Florence delays, cancels upcoming sports programs

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence has canceled or postponed athletic programs for the spring and summer seasons to comply with guidelines around the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here is a list of programs and their status:
– Baseball Programs for Maple Park, McLeod Park, PALS Little League ages 5-12 are
canceled for the 2020 Spring Season.
– Soccer is canceled for the remainder of the 2020 Spring Season.
– Florence Youth Softball Program is canceled for the 2020 Spring Season
– Florence Youth Summer Basketball League is canceled.
– Florence Track program is postponed until June 1st, 2020.
– JR./SR. Baseball Program is postponed until May 22nd, 2020 and registration
is currently open.
– Athletic Summer Camps are canceled
Refunds/Account Credits for each league will be made available based on the status of the
league when the season was postponed. Contact the City of Florence Athletics & Sports
Tourism Department at 843-665-3253 for more information.
Facility Update:
– Florence Gymnastics Center is closed until June 1st, 2020.
– Pearl Moore Basketball Center is closed until June 15th, 2020.
Note: Pearl Moore Basketball Center is being used as a COVID-19 testing site (Dates
and times to be determined).
– The Florence Tennis Center continues to operate; however doubles play is not allowed
and the building will remain closed until May 24th, 2020.
Sports Tourism Tournament Facility Update:
– All events for Florence Soccer Facility, Florence Tennis Center and Freedom Florence
are canceled/Postponed until July 1st, 2020
– All events for the Pearl Moore Basketball Center are canceled/postponed until
September 1st, 2020.
The City of Florence looks forward to beginning programs in the fall of 2020 with baseball,
softball, football, cheer, volleyball, and cross country. City officials will continue to monitor and
follow official recommendations on social distancing and mitigation guidelines.