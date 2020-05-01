City of Florence delays, cancels upcoming sports programs

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence has canceled or postponed athletic programs for the spring and summer seasons to comply with guidelines around the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is a list of programs and their status:



– Baseball Programs for Maple Park, McLeod Park, PALS Little League ages 5-12 are

canceled for the 2020 Spring Season.

– Soccer is canceled for the remainder of the 2020 Spring Season.

– Florence Youth Softball Program is canceled for the 2020 Spring Season

– Florence Youth Summer Basketball League is canceled.

– Florence Track program is postponed until June 1st, 2020.

– JR./SR. Baseball Program is postponed until May 22nd, 2020 and registration

is currently open.

– Athletic Summer Camps are canceled



Refunds/Account Credits for each league will be made available based on the status of the

league when the season was postponed. Contact the City of Florence Athletics & Sports

Tourism Department at 843-665-3253 for more information.



Facility Update:

– Florence Gymnastics Center is closed until June 1st, 2020.

– Pearl Moore Basketball Center is closed until June 15th, 2020.

Note: Pearl Moore Basketball Center is being used as a COVID-19 testing site (Dates

and times to be determined).

– The Florence Tennis Center continues to operate; however doubles play is not allowed

and the building will remain closed until May 24th, 2020.

Sports Tourism Tournament Facility Update:

– All events for Florence Soccer Facility, Florence Tennis Center and Freedom Florence

are canceled/Postponed until July 1st, 2020

– All events for the Pearl Moore Basketball Center are canceled/postponed until

September 1st, 2020.



The City of Florence looks forward to beginning programs in the fall of 2020 with baseball,

softball, football, cheer, volleyball, and cross country. City officials will continue to monitor and

follow official recommendations on social distancing and mitigation guidelines.



