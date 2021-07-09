City of Florence fights staffing shortage with hiring event

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Staffing shortages across the area aren’t just affecting restaurants and stores — they’re also impact government jobs.

The City of Florence held a hiring fair Friday to help deal with the issue. City government is facing the same hiring issues as other industries, according to Amanda Pope, the communications director for Florence.

At the beginning of the hiring fair, there were more than 50 vacant positions.

“I think it’s part of the current environment, post-COVID,” Pope said. “But we do have more than normal and they’re across the city.”

Representatives from the city’s different departments attended the event, from police and fire to public works. Applicants could see the departments, apply and be interviewed during their visit. Pope said some applicants even left the event with a new job.

While filling out an application, one job-seeker said he hoped the event could help him find a career that lined up with his interests.

“I graduated with a communications degree and I’ve been looking for communications jobs here and there,” Christopher Nowlin said. “As soon as I came in, I just went to one table and kept walking around because I was very eager. Very eager.”

He said he decided to try and work for the city after his cousin told him about the benefits.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to fill those vacancies and just add more great people to our team,” Pope said.

She said more than 200 applicants attended. She expects more than half of them to get called back for further interviews. A dozen people were offered jobs at the event. She said the turnout exceeded expectations and hopes it helped fill the vacant positions.