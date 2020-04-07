City of Florence issues boil water advisory for Alligator Road area

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence has issued a boil water advisory for customers in the 325 – 2100 Block of Alligator Road, including James Turner Rd, Woodstrea, Edenwood, Briargate, Greenfield, Country Creek, Wildbird Run Subdivision, Redberry Circle, and Pleasant Valley.

Customers should boil water for one minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

“The water main was turned off in order to make new connections to the new relocated water main as part of the Alligator Road highway widening project Phase I, which resulted in a disruption of service to the water customers in this area,” City of Florence Utilities Director, Michael Hemingway said.

Hemingway says there has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but the advisory was issued out of precaution due to the loss of pressure, which allows the possibility of bacteria to enter the water system.

The boil water advisory is in effect until test results confirm the water is safe to drink. The test is expected to be complete on Wednesday, when the City of Florence will update customers on the status of the advisory.

