City of Florence issues boil water advisory for parts of Timmonsville

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The City says a water main break occurred on a six inch water main near 2561 South Hill Road in Timmonsville.

City of Florence Water staff advises water customers in this area to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking. Staff is on-site working to complete the repair and restore water service to the affected customers.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system; however, because of the loss of pressure a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) requires the City of Florence to issue this advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the water system.

The City says the boil water advisory is a precautionary measure to protect public health until test results confirm the water is safe to drink. Because the water quality is unknown at this time customers are urged to take appropriate precautions. Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed by Monday, November 16, 2020, at which time the City of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the City of Florence at (843) 665-3236 or SCDHEC (843) 661-4825.