City of Florence issues boil water advisory for some residents

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence issued a boil water advisory for some residents Thursday night.

Customers in the 500 block of Woody Jones Boulevard, and 2660 and 2670 Hospitality Blvd. should boil their tap water vigorously for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking, including ice.

A water main break caused a disruption of service in the affected area, according to the city. No contamination has been confirmed in the system, but due to a loss of pressure, the possibility exists.

The city is expecting test results Friday. The city will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the city at 843-665-3236 or DHEC at 843-661-4825.