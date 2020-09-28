City of Florence mulls proposal that would require residential landlords to get permits

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The City of Florence is considering a proposed ordinance that would require residential renters to register with the city.

If the ordinance goes through, every residential rental property owner would need to get permits through the city for a 25 dollar fee. That would create a type of rental registry for the city.

“We’re not asking for luxuries,” Florence city councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said. “We’re just asking for basic necessities.”

Gibson-Hye Moore said the city is facing a growing issue with ‘slumlords.’

“You’re renting a house or an apartment and the person doesn’t have water for two months because the landlord or whoever is taking their time about repairing it,” she said. “When a person’s renting and only has two outlets in the hours that work.”

She said she’s heard many personal stories of bad housing experiences.

“It’s just not fair,” she said. “Why are you going to take advantage of people that don’t know how to speak out for themselves or are afraid to speak out for themselves?”

The full article the proposed ordinance seeks to establish is pages long.

If council passes it, it would require residential property owners to get rental permits with the city for one 25 dollar annual fee.

Those with five or more rentals would also need a business license. However, they would be exempt from the permit fee after year one.

To get a permit, the owner must provide contact for themselves or an agent within 50 miles of the city and certify their properties are up to code. They would be able to request an inspection from the city.

“I hate this whole thing because there are some really good ones out there also,” Gibson-Hye Moore said. “But there’s some really horrible ones out there also. I’ve gotten so many phone calls since that work session from tenants some landlords are already trying to raise rents… They’re trying to blame it on the city. We’re just trying to make it safe for people to live.”

Some in real estate fear this will have unintended consequences.

“One- chaos as it relates to enforceability of this ordinance,” Managing Partner at Finklea, Hendrick & Blake and real estate developer Gary Finklea said. “Second, will result in good property managers not wanting to manage people’s properties and it will result in increased rents.”

He said he wants to see at least a compromise be made.

“We do not agree necessarily or there is not a consensus that we do more than participate in the registry because it drives up the cost of housing,” he said.

Florence City Council is set to have a first reading on the proposal Tuesday. Count on News13 for updates.

