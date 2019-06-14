City of Florence passed ordinance that will welcome food truck vendors

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW)- The city of Florence approved an ordinance on Monday that will allow food trucks to operate in the city.

Officials are hopeful that with the new farmers market opening in September, it will go hand-in-hand.

“The farmers market is going to have a South Carolina DHEC certified kitchen and food trucks are required to be connected to a certified kitchen and our farmers market will be able to provide a home for that,” said city manager Drew Griffin.

According to officials there are a few conditions food truck vendors have to follow before they can operate around the city, such as:

Food truck vendors are not allowed to do business within a certain distance of downtown restaurants. Food truck vendors have to get a business license. Food truck vendors can open operate between the hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

News13 spoke to several restaurants workers who said this will give downtown Florence more life.

“If they can even set up a night where there’s a food truck Friday or food truck Saturday at a park or something, I think that will be great because it will drive people to be out and it will drive your community. Those are things you would like to have in your city,” said worker at Wholly Smokin’ Nastassia Goodman.

If you would like more information on becoming a food truck vendor, call: (843) 665-3113