City of Florence passes mask mandate for businesses

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council voted 5-2 Monday to enact a mask mandate for businesses within city limits.

The ordinance will remain in place for 60 days. The ordinance does not apply to schools or daycares.

Council took up the matter in December, but ultimately voted to defer to a later time. The discussion to bring back a mask mandate started in October.

Florence County’s vaccination rate is currently 52.2% of eligible people ages 5 and older.

