City of Hartsville ends mask ordinance after new CDC guidance

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Hartsville has ended its mask ordinance Thursday, according to city spokesperson Lauren Baker.

The ordinance was originally passed April 13, but due to new guidance from the CDC stating fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks in most places, the ordinance will expire Thursday, Baker said.

“The City of Hartsville has followed guidance and made decisions based on information provided by the CDC throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baker said. “The safety of residents and visitors has remained at the forefront of every decision that has been made.”

The city still encourages anyone at-risk to wear a mask for their safety and that of everyone around them.