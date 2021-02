HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Hartsville is mourning the loss of its first and only female mayor.

Former Mayor Flossie Hopkins died in late January and was honored by city council at last Tuesday’s regualar council meeting.

Hopkins served as Hartsville’s first and only female mayor from 1993 to 2001.

A celebration of her life will be planned for later in the summer, the city said.