City of Hartsville temporarily closes City Hall and The Key due to positive COVID-19 test

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Hartsville is temporarily closing City Hall and The Key due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to city spokesperson Lauren Baker.

Both places will be closed to the public starting Tuesday until further notice, Baker said. The facilities will be thoroughly sanitized before reopening. Other city offices will stay open.

The following modifications will be made:

City Hall (Finance)

City Hall will be closed to the public.

Water Bills may be paid: By drop box located in the alcove at City Hall, 100 E. Carolina Avenue, checks or money order only. By Mail: P.O. Drawer 2497, Hartsville, SC 29551, checks or money order only. Online at: https://hartsvillesc.csibillpay.com/Account/Login.aspx Automatic Bank Draft: https://www.hartsvillesc.gov/government/forms/utilities-bank-draft-payment-application/ SPC Credit Union, 204 N. Fifth Street, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday (closed on Thanksgiving Day). Customers must have their bill and pay the full amount due with cash or personal check only. Drive thru option is available.

Any additional business with the Finance Department may be taken care of by emailing finance@hartsvillesc.gov.

City Hall (Human Resources)

The Human Resources Department will be closed to the public. They may be reached by email at human.resources@hartsvillesc.gov.

City Hall (Business Navigator)

The Business Navigator will be closed to the public. Any business may be taken care of by calling 843.383.3025 or emailing navigator@hartsvillesc.gov.

Business licenses may be obtained online at: https://www.hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/business-license/.

Permits can be obtained by calling the Business Navigator at 843.383.3025 and online at: https://www.hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/permits/.

Inspections will follow normal procedures. Call 843.383.3025 or email navigator@hartsvillesc.gov to schedule.

Municipal Court

Traffic tickets may be paid online at: hartsvillesc.gov/government/municipal-court/

City Clerk

The City Clerk can be reached by email at: city.clerk@hartsvillesc.gov.

The Key/Main Street Hartsville

The Key to Your Hartsville will be closed to the public.

All Tourism and Special Events inquiries may be made by leaving a voicemail at 843.917.0602 or email at specialevents@hartsvillesc.gov.

All Main Street Hartsville inquiries may be made by leaving a voicemail at 843.917.0602 or email at info@mainstreethartsville.org.

City offices were already scheduled to be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.