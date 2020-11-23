City of Hartsville temporarily closes City Hall and The Key due to positive COVID-19 test

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Hartsville is temporarily closing City Hall and The Key due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to city spokesperson Lauren Baker.

Both places will be closed to the public starting Tuesday until further notice, Baker said. The facilities will be thoroughly sanitized before reopening. Other city offices will stay open.

The following modifications will be made:

City Hall (Finance)

City Hall (Human Resources)

  • The Human Resources Department will be closed to the public. They may be reached by email at human.resources@hartsvillesc.gov.

City Hall (Business Navigator)

Municipal Court

  • Traffic tickets may be paid online at: hartsvillesc.gov/government/municipal-court/

City Clerk

The Key/Main Street Hartsville

  • The Key to Your Hartsville will be closed to the public.
  • All Tourism and Special Events inquiries may be made by leaving a voicemail at 843.917.0602 or email at specialevents@hartsvillesc.gov.
  • All Main Street Hartsville inquiries may be made by leaving a voicemail at 843.917.0602 or email at info@mainstreethartsville.org.

City offices were already scheduled to be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

