City of Hartsville to distribute free reusable cloth masks to residents

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Hartsville will distribute reusable cloth face masks to residents at several locations throughout the city, while supplies last.

Residents will be provided two face masks per person or five per family. Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at designated dates and times for city residents.

People who are high risk are especially encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to receive a complimentary mask.

Distribution times are:



– July 15 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington St.



– July 16 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington St.



Additional distribution events will be announced as available.

City Council passed a resolution on June 30 to encourage all residents and visitors of Hartsville to wear a mask when in public.

The masks come from generous donations from Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, The Byerly Foundation, and the Sonoco Foundation.

As COVID-19 cases increase each day, members of the community are asked to take

responsibility for lowering the spread of the virus.

“We are thankful to have the support of so many organizations in our community that believe in the importance of masks. These organizations have truly stepped up with sizable donations to ensure that the citizens of Hartsville have the opportunity to protect themselves and those that they come in contact with each day by wearing a face covering,” said Lauren Baker, City of Hartsville public information officer.