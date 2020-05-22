City of Hartsville to reopen recreational facilities

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) —The City of Hartsville announces the next phase of reopening facilities.

This phase includes the reopening of recreational facilities by the Parks and Recreation Department. The department will reopen its facilities in phases throughout the next month in accordance with industry guidelines.

Staff will be sanitizing and cleaning the facilities more frequently and taking measures to ensure social distancing and personnel interaction is within the guidelines set forth by the Governor, DHEC, and CDC. Park guests should also do their part by maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently, and avoiding personal interaction.

The playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, and outdoor basketball court will open on Friday, May 22nd. The park bathrooms at each of our facilities are open for use and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized multiple times per day. This includes the facilities and equipment at Byerly Park, Lawton Park, Pride Park, and Burry Park.

The Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center will open in a limited capacity on Tuesday, May 26th. The modified hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The gymnasium will be open with two pickle ball courts, ellipticals, and stationary bikes. The second story walking track will be open on a limited basis to ensure safe distancing. The multifunction room, conference room, and cardio room will remain closed. Group exercise classes will continue to be suspended until further notice.

The softball and baseball fields at Byerly Park will remain closed until Monday, June 1st. Practice on these fields will resume on Monday, June 1st with games scheduled to begin on Monday, June 15th. Coaches and league organizers will send out detailed information to teams on the expectations and safety guidelines as they resume their play.

The City of Hartsville Parks and Recreation staff is excited to see guests enjoying the facilities once again. They ask that patrons of the parks be respectful of the equipment and of others that choose to patronize the parks. Guests are reminded to maintain social distancing guidelines and other safety protocols to help ensure a clean and safe experience for all.