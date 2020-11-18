City of Marion approves trash service contract with new company following complaints

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A new trash service company will be in place in the City of Marion in 2021 following numerous complaints about the current company.

At a special Marion City Council meeting held Tuesday night, a motion to approve a bid from Capital Waste Services passed. The company will provide services beginning in January.

News13 reported in October that City Council had voted unanimously to put its trash service contract out to bid.

This came after city officials had said they were having issues with current garbage contractor, American Waste Systems. Mayor Ashley Brady said previously the company wasn’t cutting it and that he had received around 350 complaints about the company.

“They just were missing streets or not getting dumpsters dumped on a timely basis,” Mayor Brady said. “They were missing days or running late and it’s progressively gotten worse.”

The Mayor says many in town have been frustrated.

“We see it,” Mayor Brady said. “We don’t like it. We can’t stand it just as much as they can. They deserve better than that and we’ve taken corrective actions to do it, it’s just we can’t do it overnight.”

News13 reached out to American Waste Systems in October for a response to the complaints. We still have not received a response.

The contract for American Waste Systems will end on December 31.

Count on News13 for updates.