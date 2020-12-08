City of Marion dealing with more trash issues

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Marion is dealing with more trash issues, according to the city.

The company contracted to pick up the city’s trash told the city Friday it wouldn’t pick up residential carts or dumpsters, the city said.

The contract with this company was scheduled to run through Dec. 31. The city hired a new contractor last month following complaints about the current company.

Mayor Ashley Brady contacted the new company Monday afternoon and they had their truck in Marion by 3:30 p.m., according to the city.

Residential carts will be picked up on schedule starting Tuesday morning. The new company will deliver new carts the week of Dec. 14.

The city apologized for the inconvenience with the former trash company and said it looks forward to a better partnership with the newly hired company.