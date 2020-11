MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Marion has hired a new police chief, according to Mayor Ashley Brady.

Major Bobby Crawford, who has worked for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years, will take over on Dec. 15, Brady said.

Brady said the city is excited for his arrival and looks forward to him serving as the city’s next police chief.

Marion’s last police chief, Keith Parks, resigned after about one month on the job.