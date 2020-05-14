City of Marion honors graduating seniors with parade

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Marion held a parade Thursday morning to honor the 2020 graduating class.

“They are a special group of kids and so to show them how much we love them, how much we care, Assistant Pricipal at Marion Intermediate School, John Washington said. “The interesting thing is we have teachers here all the way from 4K all the way up to the high school so they’re showing support throughout the entire city of Marion.”

All four schools in the Marion attendance zone were invited and the city police and fire departments also joined in.

LATEST HEADLINES: